South African state energy company Eskom has begun selecting a strategic partner to implement the 1.5 GW Tubatse pumped-storage project in Limpopo province. As TimesLIVE reports, the facility is expected to become South Africa's largest energy storage programme.

Partner selection and plant parameters

The request for qualification is the first stage of a competitive selection process. Eskom is seeking a partner with financial resources, technical expertise, experience in developing such projects and willingness to participate in the long term.

The proposed plant is expected to provide about 21 GWh of stored energy through four reversible pump-turbine units. At full capacity, it will be able to generate electricity for up to 14 hours. The system will store surplus electricity during periods of low demand and supply it to the grid during peak consumption hours, when wind and solar generation declines or the grid is under strain.

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Renewable energy integration

The project is a flagship initiative of Eskom Green, Eskom's separate renewable energy subsidiary. Eskom CEO Dan Marokane said that long-duration energy storage is necessary to support power system reliability as the share of renewable generation grows.

Eskom Green aims to reach up to 6 GW of capacity by 2030, expand its clean energy portfolio to 21 GW by 2035 and to 32 GW by 2040. These plans include 5 GW of hydropower and pumped-storage capacity.

According to Eskom, land for Tubatse has already been secured and environmental approval has been obtained, while technical studies and the design of access roads are at an advanced stage. Studies on grid connection have also progressed, and South Africa's Department of Water and Sanitation has confirmed the availability of water from the De Hoop Dam. The project has been included in the country's list of 12 national priority infrastructure projects.

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