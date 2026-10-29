South Korean company Doosan Enerbility has received a contract from U.S. small modular reactor developer NuScale Power to manufacture a key reactor component. The agreement provides for the production of the first upper reactor pressure vessel module — URPV — for NuScale's small modular reactor project.

Component for the reactor

The URPV is the upper part of the reactor pressure vessel, which contains coolant at high temperature and pressure. According to Doosan Enerbility, the contract expands cooperation between the two companies into the commercial production of reactor equipment, Korea Herald reports.

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Approved design

NuScale's small modular reactor design became the first in the United States to receive approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Small modular reactors are being developed to reduce construction costs and shorten construction timelines: key components are manufactured as modules and then assembled at the construction site.

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