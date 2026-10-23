The Estonian government has supported the European Commission's proposal to postpone by one year certain verification and reporting requirements provided for by the EU Methane Regulation. The position was approved at a government meeting, ERR News reports.

Which requirements the postponement concerns

The changes will primarily affect companies importing fuel into the European Union from non-EU countries. Such importers must submit data and evidence regarding methane emissions generated during fuel production.

According to the government press service, the additional year will give companies, producers in third countries and authorities in EU member states time to prepare the necessary monitoring, reporting and verification systems. This should also reduce the risk of a decrease in the number of suppliers on the European market and increased price pressure.

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Position of the Estonian government

Estonian Minister of Energy and Environment Erkki Keldo said that reducing methane emissions is important, but the requirements must be feasible in practice. According to him, the additional time will help businesses and producers establish the necessary systems and reduce the risk of a narrowing of supply on the European market.

Estonia depends on the regional market and international gas supplies, so disruptions on the European market may affect the availability and price of gas for Estonian consumers. At the same time, the proposed postponement does not repeal the EU Methane Regulation and does not mean abandoning its environmental goals: the European Commission proposes changing only the deadlines for fulfilling some obligations, not their substance. Other requirements for reducing methane emissions and submitting information will remain in force.

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