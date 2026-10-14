Guyana may exceed 1 million barrels of crude oil exports per day for the first time in December 2026. The preliminary loading schedule provides for shipments of 33 million barrels during the month, equivalent to approximately 1.06 million barrels per day, OilPrice reports, citing Bloomberg.

New Uaru grade

The first shipment of the new Uaru crude grade is scheduled for December 11–12. Its total export volume during the month is expected to amount to 4 million barrels, according to preliminary data.

Commercial oil production in the country began in December 2019 as part of the Liza Phase 1 project in the offshore Stabroek block, where ExxonMobil discovered significant hydrocarbon reserves in 2015. At that time, the Liza Destiny floating production, storage and offloading vessel was designed for 120,000 barrels per day.

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In February 2022, ExxonMobil commissioned the Liza Unity vessel, adding about 220,000 barrels per day of capacity. In November 2023, the Prosperity vessel arrived for the Payara project, and in August 2025, ONE GUYANA arrived for the Yellowtail project, with an additional capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. In November 2025, ExxonMobil reported that production in the country had reached 900,000 barrels per day.

Further expansion

The $12.7 billion Uaru project involves the use of the Errea Wittu vessel, which arrived off the coast of Guyana in August 2026. Its production capacity is 250,000 barrels per day, while its storage capacity is approximately 2 million barrels.

The next project, Whiptail, is expected to begin operations in late 2027 and add 250,000 barrels per day of capacity. The Hammerhead project, for which a final investment decision was made in September 2025, is planned to be launched in 2029 with a capacity of 150,000 barrels per day. ExxonMobil is also developing the Longtail project, which is scheduled to be launched in 2030. The total installed capacity of the eight projects could reach about 1.7 million barrels per day by 2030.

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