According to a report presented at a press conference of the State Council Information Office, China’s carbon dioxide emissions per unit of gross domestic product in 2025 were 17.7% lower than in 2020. This was reported in an ECNS article.

The report also provides figures on the structure of energy consumption, renewable generation capacity, and the country’s forest resources.

Energy indicators

The share of non-fossil energy sources in China’s total energy consumption in 2025 was 21.7%.

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The country’s combined installed wind and solar generation capacity reached 1.84 billion kilowatts.

Statement by the environmental agency

At the press conference, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Environment Li Gao stated that the country has made significant progress in combating climate change in recent years and is gradually developing a green, low-carbon growth model with Chinese characteristics.

According to the report, China’s forest stock volume in 2025 amounted to 21 billion cubic meters.

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