Saudi Aramco has announced in Saudi Arabia its intention to increase gas sales by 80% by 2030 compared with 2020 and 2021 levels. The company’s executive vice president for gas, Abdulkarim Al-Ghamdi, announced this target at the WPC energy congress in Riyadh, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

New gas facilities

According to Al-Ghamdi, Saudi Aramco intends to build and commission six to seven facilities in the gas and liquefied gas sectors in 2025–2027. Saudi Arabia is expanding the production capacity and infrastructure of its gas sector amid growing demand for gas and its role in the energy balance.

The company representative noted that the country’s oil production assets and export capabilities are located in different parts of the kingdom. According to him, this strengthens the ability to respond to disruptions and unforeseen circumstances. He also pointed to the extensive gas network, including the Master Gas System, which stretches for thousands of kilometres from east to west across the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Supply localization

Al-Ghamdi said that more than 90% of the materials Aramco required during disruptions related to global conflicts were obtained from local suppliers. Aramco also relies on partnerships around a number of assets and facilities, including oil refineries and pipeline networks.

In his view, the resilience of the energy sector lies not only in responding to crises, but also in anticipating possible disruptions in advance, protecting assets, geographically diversifying their locations, and ensuring operations under special conditions. The company uses integrated operating systems, interconnected supply chains, and data analysis solutions to protect facilities and reduce the risk of operational disruptions.

Read us on