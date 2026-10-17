Pakistan’s electricity distribution companies have asked the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to allow them to additionally charge consumers 2.5624 Pakistani rupees per unit of electricity. The application was submitted as part of an adjustment to the fuel component of the tariff for September 2026.

According to The Express Tribune, the application was filed on behalf of the distribution companies by the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guaranteed (CPPA-G). NEPRA has scheduled a public hearing on the request for October 29. The proposed increase is also expected to apply to K-Electric customers in line with the government’s uniform tariff policy.

Fuel cost adjustment

The application states that the base fuel cost of electricity was 7.4596 rupees per unit. The additional 2.5624 rupees are intended to reflect the difference between this figure and actual fuel costs in September.

Total electricity generation in September amounted to 13,217 gigawatt-hours, while net supply to distribution companies was 12,760 gigawatt-hours. This figure is provided after accounting for electricity transmission losses and volumes sold to independent power producers.

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Generation structure

Hydropower plants generated the most electricity — 4,834 gigawatt-hours, or 36.58% of the total. Nuclear plants produced 1,893 gigawatt-hours, or 14.32%, while power plants using imported coal generated 2,155 gigawatt-hours, or 16.31%.

Generation using imported coal cost 37.142 billion rupees, or 17.2329 rupees per unit. Liquefied natural gas-fired power plants generated 804 gigawatt-hours at a cost of 39.37 billion rupees, equivalent to 39.7372 rupees per unit. The most expensive major source in September was diesel fuel: 213 gigawatt-hours of electricity were generated at a cost of 62.1381 rupees per unit.

Fuel oil-fired power plants generated 263 gigawatt-hours at a cost of 44.8613 rupees per unit. Generation from local coal amounted to 1,327 gigawatt-hours and cost 5.9946 rupees per unit, while the cost of nuclear generation was estimated at 2.9045 rupees per unit.

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