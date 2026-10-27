South Korea’s Nuclear Safety and Security Commission has approved a 10-year extension of the operating life of two Kori nuclear power plant reactors in the country’s southeast. The decision concerns Kori-3 and Kori-4, Korea Herald reports.

Reactor operating periods

Following the regulator’s decision, Kori-3 will be able to operate until September 2034, and Kori-4 until August 2035. Both pressurized-water reactors have a gross capacity of 1,025 megawatts each.

The units stopped generating electricity after 40 years of commercial operation. Kori-3 began operating in 1985, while Kori-4 began in 1986.

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Regulator’s decision

State energy company Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power applied to the commission to resume operation of these units four years ago. In early October, the regulator also approved an accident management program for them. The document provides for measures to maintain safe conditions, prevent accidents and mitigate their consequences.

Last year, South Korea’s nuclear regulator already approved a 10-year extension of the operation of the Kori-2 light-water reactor.

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