Fed to change meeting schedule from 2027 — Anadolu Agency

In the United States, the Federal Reserve has announced a change to the schedule of meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, which will take effect in the autumn of 2027. One of the eight annual events will then be devoted exclusively to discussing the overall monetary strategy, without a vote on the interest rate and without a concluding statement, Anadolu Agency reports.

Meeting without a rate decision

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said that in 2027 the committee will hold seven regular meetings to make rate decisions and one strategic meeting. In 2028, the central bank plans to allocate two meetings to discussions of its long-term strategy and six to shaping monetary policy. The total number of committee meetings will remain unchanged at eight per year.

According to Warsh, separate sessions should give committee members more time to discuss large-scale issues and longer-term horizons of monetary policy.

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Rate left unchanged

The announcement came after the Federal Open Market Committee left the benchmark interest rate in the 3.75–4% range. Warsh noted that inflation in the United States remains too high and has exceeded the central bank's 2% target for nearly six years.

He also drew attention to rising prices for energy resources and related goods in recent weeks. According to him, the Fed's task is to ensure that price changes in individual sectors do not spread throughout the economy and that inflation expectations remain stable.

Warsh said that U.S. economic growth has strengthened: the estimate for GDP growth in the first half of 2026 was revised from 1.8% to 2.4%. He also described the situation in the labor market as positive, citing a lower unemployment rate, faster employment growth, and low levels of unemployment benefit claims.

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