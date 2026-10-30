In Estonia, gross domestic product grew by 2.2% in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year. Statistics Estonia published this preliminary estimate, ERR News reports.

Preliminary growth indicators

Robert Müürsepp, head of the national accounts service at Statistics Estonia, said that a number of indicators point to a strengthening economy. According to him, growth rates accelerated both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter.

SEB economist Mihkel Nestor noted that the third-quarter result generally corresponds to the figures of the two previous quarters. In the first quarter, Estonia's GDP grew by 2.9%, and in the second quarter, by 1.8%.

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Exports, consumption and investment

According to Nestor's assessment, exports and domestic consumption may have contributed to growth. He linked the improvement in goods exports to increased demand in key sales markets. In his opinion, the recovery in household consumption was supported by nearly 6% wage growth and the lowest inflation in recent times.

At the same time, the economist warned that rising energy prices are accelerating inflation again and may restrain consumption growth. Investment has so far remained moderate, but more active lending to companies could improve the situation in the coming quarters.

The flash estimate is compiled using statistical models based on data on trade, transport, industry, taxes and energy. It is not methodologically comparable with official GDP data. Statistics Estonia is due to publish full third-quarter statistics on November 30.

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