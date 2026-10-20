The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added a third measles-related death to the national registry. The number of cases registered in the country in 2026 has exceeded 4,400, The Hill reports.

The US Department of Health and Human Services told Reuters that the CDC updated the statistics after the National Center for Health Statistics received a report of a measles-related death and confirmed that the disease was its underlying cause. The database does not specify when and where the death occurred.

Discrepancy with Pennsylvania data

The update came shortly after the CDC reported sending an infectious disease specialist to Pennsylvania, where the largest share of measles cases has been recorded. At the same time, the federal agency currently recognizes fewer deaths than state authorities have recorded: Pennsylvania reported six deaths related to the outbreak.

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According to the state health department, the number of confirmed measles cases in Pennsylvania has exceeded 1,200. The latest mortality data update was made after the Franklin County coroner reported the death of a 39-year-old woman who had several underlying conditions and was recently diagnosed with measles.

Vaccination and federal assistance

The CDC notes that about 96% of people who contracted measles in the United States this year were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. In response to the outbreaks, the agency allocated approximately $100 million in additional funding for state, local and tribal health authorities for vaccination, prevention and disease detection.

Republican Senator Bill Cassidy, who chairs the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, told CNN that the US administration is not actively promoting vaccination enough. He stressed that measles vaccination is important not only for an individual, as the infection can be transmitted to others.

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