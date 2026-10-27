A research team involving Florida State University oceanographer Bingxin Liu analyzed data from NASA's PACE satellite and found a rapid intensification of toxic blooms of the algae Karenia brevis after Hurricane Milton in 2024 off the coast of Florida in the United States. The results were published in the journal Scientific Reports, News-Medical reports.

Rainfall and runoff

The authors note that extreme weather events can contribute to the rapid intensification of red tides caused by Karenia brevis. According to the study, heavy rainfall and substantial runoff can wash large volumes of pollutants into coastal waters, creating conditions for the growth of toxic algae.

Karenia brevis is the organism that causes so-called red tides in Florida. Such blooms are known for fish kills and respiratory irritation in people. The Roskamp Institute reports that previous studies linked airborne brevetoxins to mental fog, worsening migraines, and cognitive fatigue.

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PACE capabilities

PACE hyperspectral data make it possible to distinguish algae groups in coastal waters, including separating Karenia brevis from other algae groups. As Liu explained, this provides more information about ocean color than observations of the total amount of phytoplankton alone and may improve detection of bloom development over large areas.

Combining satellite observations with ocean models and data on temperature, salinity, currents, and nutrient levels may help identify patterns that precede red tides and make short-term forecasts. According to the researcher, such data may support timely warnings for people prone to respiratory or neurological symptoms.

Liu also noted that waves can rupture algae cells and release toxins into the air, where they can be inhaled. In addition, toxins can accumulate in shellfish and pose a risk when consumed.

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