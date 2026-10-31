Nigeria reports two suspected Ebola cases — Premium Times Nigeria

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has reported two suspected cases of Ebola virus disease in the country’s northeast. Premium Times Nigeria reported this, citing an update from the agency on social media platform X.

Patients isolated

Both individuals have been isolated. Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention is also conducting identification and registration of people who may have had contact with them.

The agency said laboratory testing is ongoing. Suspected case status does not mean that a person has Ebola: final confirmation depends on test results.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

First confirmed case

The report of the new suspected cases came 11 days after Nigeria confirmed its first Ebola case within the current regional outbreak. Ebola in that case was caused by the Bundibugyo virus.

The centre urged the country’s residents to maintain proper hand hygiene, strengthen sanitary measures, and follow the recommendations of public health authorities.

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