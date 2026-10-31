In Israel, 39 robotic surgeries to repair complex lateral abdominal wall hernias were performed as part of a study. All procedures were completed without conversion to open surgery, and no hernia recurrences were recorded during the follow-up period, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Complex hernia location

A lateral abdominal wall hernia occurs when tissue or part of an organ protrudes through a weakened area on the side of the abdomen. Its repair is complicated by the proximity of the ribs, pelvis, muscles, nerves and blood vessels, as well as limited space for operating and placing a mesh implant to strengthen the abdominal wall.

The study was led by Dr. Michael Freund of the Hebrew University and Shaare Zedek Medical Center, under the guidance of Professor David Hazan of Rafael Hospital. Sheba Medical Center and Tel Aviv University also participated in the work. In most patients, the hernias developed at the sites of previous surgeries, including operations on the kidneys, colon, spine or gallbladder.

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Recovery after the procedures

Robotic instruments can bend and rotate similarly to a human wrist and also provide the surgeon with an enlarged three-dimensional image of the surgical area. This facilitates access to the hernia, closure of the defect and placement of a large mesh behind the muscle. Most patients were able to leave the hospital one day after surgery.

Two patients developed bowel obstruction and required repeat laparoscopic intervention. Both recovered without removal of part of the intestine. At the same time, the authors emphasized that the study was retrospective, involved a relatively small number of patients and did not provide a direct comparison of the robotic method with other treatment approaches. Longer follow-up is needed to assess long-term effectiveness.

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