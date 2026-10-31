The Health Department of Pakistan’s Balochistan province has dismissed 72 doctors from public medical facilities over prolonged unauthorized absence from work. Staff attendance at the province’s public hospitals and medical centers is monitored using an artificial intelligence-based system, Dawn reports.

The decision took effect immediately

According to an official statement by the secretary of Balochistan’s Health Department, medical officers in the BPS-17 category and senior medical officers in the BPS-18 category were immediately dismissed from service. The decision was made in accordance with Article 4(B)(viii) of the Balochistan Employees Efficiency and Discipline Act of 2011.

Following this decision, the total number of Health Department employees dismissed from service reached 200. Department officials also reported that 410 million Pakistani rupees had already been deducted from employees’ salaries due to absenteeism.

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Explanations demanded from 11,000 employees

The department sent notices to 11,000 employees requiring them to provide explanations regarding violations of attendance and discipline rules. Disciplinary proceedings are ongoing against another 800 employees.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar stated that the dismissed doctors had repeatedly been sent notices demanding that they report to work, but they did not respond. According to him, the prolonged absence and lack of response to the notices prompted the authorities to take action.

Kakar added that healthcare system reforms are being carried out in the province on the instructions of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. He stressed that the authorities will not tolerate absenteeism and negligence among medical staff.

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