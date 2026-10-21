Pope Leo will not need therapy after surgery — The Independent

At the Vatican, Pope Leo’s doctors said that the pontiff will not need additional therapy after surgery for lung cancer. A histological examination confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, but the disease remained localized.

Examination results

As The Independent reports, the relevant statement was released at the Vatican. The pontiff’s chief surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal doctor, Luigi Carbone, said that further oncological assessment confirmed that no other treatment was needed.

On October 13, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed from 71-year-old Pope Leo. The article notes that lung adenocarcinoma is the most common form of lung cancer.

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Return to audiences

Eight days after the operation, the pontiff returned to St. Peter’s Square. He stood at the back of an open popemobile, greeted pilgrims and stopped to speak with them.

The general audience on October 21 was Leo’s first since October 7 and took place in the usual format. The pontiff thanked those present for their support and prayers, without directly mentioning his health condition. After delivering his homily in Italian, he briefly greeted those present in seven languages instead of nine.

Planned trip

Pope Leo has a trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru scheduled for November 6–17. It remains unclear whether this visit will take place according to the original schedule.

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