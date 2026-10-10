In Poland, former boxer Przemysław Saleta said that he will begin dialysis on Monday due to the deteriorating function of his only kidney. The athlete also did not rule out that he may need a transplant in the future. He said this on the page of the “Bieg po Nowe Życie” initiative, Interia Sport writes.

Problems with his only kidney

Saleta donated one kidney to his daughter Nicole in 2007, when she was diagnosed with acute kidney failure. According to the publication, the operation for the girl was successful, but the boxer himself developed internal bleeding and respiratory failure after the procedure. Doctors then placed him in a medically induced coma.

According to Saleta, problems with his remaining kidney began five years ago after he had COVID-19. A month after the illness, he suffered a stroke and learned about kidney failure during an examination at a hospital.

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Dialysis and a possible transplant

The boxer also said that in January he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation, which he had not felt for a long time. According to him, the heart disorder worsened the kidney problems, and recent medical examinations showed a significant deterioration in its condition.

Saleta participates in the work of the “Bieg po Nowe Życie” initiative, which spreads information about transplantation. He noted that he will likely watch the next spring event not only as an organ donor, but also as a person undergoing dialysis who may become a transplant recipient.

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