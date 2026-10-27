US President Donald Trump announced a federal-state initiative worth more than $250 million to recruit and retain nurses in nursing homes. The initiative will be implemented through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), The Hill reports.

Grants for work in communities

According to Trump, the program is intended to support thousands of nurses and nursing students across the country, including those working in rural communities. The president also said that nurses will be able to receive grants of up to $50,000 for working in rural areas or in facilities with staff shortages.

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Fund and long-term care

Trump said the fund's initial amount was nearly three times smaller, and that it was increased with the participation of state governors. Earlier this month, Democrats in the US Senate unveiled proposals to modernize the American long-term care system, which includes home care and nursing homes.

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden said that Congress has not approved comprehensive investments in long-term care infrastructure and funding for decades, although such systemic support is necessary.

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