In Taiwan, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has named nine categories of medications that may pose risks to drivers similar to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. This was reported by Taipei Times.

Which medications affect driving

The list includes sleeping pills, anesthetics, pupil-dilating agents, muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety medications, antidepressants and antipsychotics. It also includes some medicines for controlling blood sugar and blood pressure, certain painkillers and cold medicines, as well as some antihistamines.

The regulator explained that such medications may slow reactions, cause drowsiness, dizziness, impaired coordination or blurred vision. According to the FDA, this may jeopardize driving safety.

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Warning about liability

Together with transport authorities, the FDA is preparing informational leaflets on safe driving for people taking common medications. The agency also plans to disseminate information through its website, weekly bulletin and Facebook, and to urge pharmacists and professional pharmacists' associations to remind people about the possible effects of medications on their ability to drive.

Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau stated that driving under the influence of medication may pose a danger to public safety. Drivers are advised to carefully read doctors' instructions and medication warnings, as well as assess their own ability to drive safely.

Under Article 185 of Taiwan's Criminal Code, drivers who are unable to operate a vehicle safely due to the use of drugs, anesthetics or similar substances may face up to three years in prison for endangering public safety. If a traffic accident results in serious injury or death, harsher penalties are предусмотрены. Other sanctions may include fines, suspension or revocation of a driver's license, and vehicle impoundment.

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