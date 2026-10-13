Europe launches AI in mental health group — News-Medical

The European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) in Munich, Germany, has launched the first Europe-wide expert working group on artificial intelligence in mental health. It was presented at the 39th ECNP Congress, where an open discussion is planned on the opportunities, challenges and future directions for the use of AI in psychiatry and neuroscience, News-Medical reports.

Three-year work plan

The group is chaired by Dr Paris Alexandros Lalousis of King's College London. According to him, the new structure is intended to prepare an expert framework for assessing the risks and benefits of AI use in mental health, as well as recommendations for the field's further development.

Co-chair Tim Hahn of the University of Münster said that the group includes 19 experts from Europe and the United States. They have already developed an initial work plan for the next three years and intend to discuss it with the wider community of specialists in psychiatry and neuroscience.

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Coordination of research and regulation

The group’s members work in various areas, from the use of machine learning for drug discovery and basic neuroscience research to the development and evaluation of chatbots. One of the network’s tasks will be to systematize information on researchers, regulators and projects in this field in order to strengthen interaction among specialists.

During the congress, the group will also discuss the possibility of becoming a source of expert comments for the media on AI and mental health. On October 13, the forum will host an introductory session, “Artificial Intelligence in Mental Health — Progress and Dangers.”

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