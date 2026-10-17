In Pakistan’s Sindh province, the number of rabies deaths this year has risen to 40 following the death of an elderly man at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre hospital in Karachi. The man, who was over 70 years old, lived in the Baldia Town area.

Did not seek preventive treatment

The man was bitten by a dog more than three weeks ago but did not seek preventive treatment. The patient died on Thursday at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

As Dawn reports, since the beginning of the year, this medical centre has recorded more than 11,000 dog-bite cases and ten rabies deaths, including the latest one.

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Other cases and prevention

A 38-year-old man from Diplo in Tharparkar and a 12-year-old boy from Hyderabad also recently died of rabies. Experts note that a significant number of cases may remain unreported because people use home remedies or turn to healers.

Specialists stress the need to inform the public, humanely control the dog population, and provide hospitals with appropriate treatment. Rabies is mainly transmitted through dog bites, but the virus can also be transmitted by potentially infected wild animals. Early wound cleaning, timely vaccination and, where necessary, administration of rabies immunoglobulin can prevent the disease, which is almost always fatal after clinical symptoms appear.

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