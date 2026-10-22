In Townsville, Australia, cardiothoracic surgeries were suspended for 10 days due to staff shortages. The unit performing heart and lung operations was temporarily closed from September 18 to 28. During this period, five patients who required urgent surgery were flown to Brisbane, ABC News reports.

Union complaints

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union said its members had complained about excessive workloads. The organization’s secretary, Sarah Beaman, said there were significant problems related to the allegedly improper use of on-call shifts.

According to her, workers reported unreasonable workloads, the loss of experienced specialists, and the risk of professional burnout. The union believes that prolonged excessive workloads also affect staff retention in highly specialized units and regional cardiac care services.

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Hospital response

A spokesperson for Townsville Hospital and Health Service confirmed receipt of the union’s complaint and said the institution was working with it under the standard engagement procedure. The hospital also said that mechanisms were in place to properly manage staff fatigue.

According to the hospital, all patients who required urgent cardiothoracic care during the diversion received treatment. Local emergency cases were handled by a dedicated nursing team, while cardiac anesthesia and perfusion services operated as usual.

Australian Medical Association representative Nick Yim noted that every cardiothoracic operation requires doctors, an anesthetist, specialized nurses, intensive care staff, and allied specialists. He added that temporarily diverting patients to other facilities can increase waiting lists and reduce the health system’s reserve capacity.

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