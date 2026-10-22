Pakistan’s Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has instructed the Ministry of National Health Services to conduct a fresh investigation into complaints regarding the MDCAT 2026 exam. The ministry must complete the review within a week and submit its findings to the committee. This was reported by The Express Tribune.

PMDC’s position

PMDC officials informed the committee that no violations or anomalies had been identified during the exam. At the same time, committee members expressed dissatisfaction with the report following the previous review and ordered a fresh investigation into the complaints.

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Dispute over exam booklets

The committee also drew attention to PMDC’s practice of collecting question booklets from candidates after the exam and not allowing them to retain copies. Committee members questioned why the exam materials had not been made public, emphasizing the need for transparency in the question bank and testing procedure to preserve the principle of merit-based selection.

PMDC explained that the booklets are collected to protect the question bank and prevent advantages for candidates taking the exam in subsequent years. The committee rejected this explanation. In addition, it questioned the PMDC requirement that students planning to pursue medical education abroad take the MDCAT. This policy was later revoked after the committee’s intervention.

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