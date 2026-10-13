A patient with a rare intestinal tumor underwent surgery in Frankivsk

In Ivano-Frankivsk, doctors successfully performed surgery on a patient with a rare small intestine tumor—a Vanek tumor. After the surgery, the man was discharged home in satisfactory condition.

The patient sought medical attention complaining of intermittent abdominal pain and weight loss. A CT scan revealed small bowel intussusception—a dangerous condition in which one section of the intestine slides into another.

Surgeons at the Prykarpattia Clinical Oncology Center removed the affected portion of the intestine and restored its integrity. Following a histopathological examination, the final diagnosis was established: a Vanek tumor, or an inflammatory fibroid polyp.

This type of growth is rare and benign. However, it can grow larger, cause intestinal obstruction, and require surgical intervention.

Source: Prykarpattia Clinical Oncology Center

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