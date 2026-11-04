Shortage of standard flu vaccines persists in Latvia — LSM English

Latvia is experiencing a shortage of standard flu vaccines for children and adults: family doctors currently have neither state-funded preparations nor vaccines available for private purchase. This was reported by LSM English, citing Latvian Radio.

Which vaccines are available

Latvia’s Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said that only high-dose vaccines are currently available for people aged 60 and over, as well as for adults with moderate or severe immunosuppression. Nasal vaccines are available for children aged two to 17 from specified risk groups. These preparations have already been distributed among the medical institutions that ordered them.

At the same time, standard vaccines intended for broader population groups are unavailable in the country. Interest in flu vaccination at family doctors’ practices remains high.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Production delays

Karina Paklone, a senior epidemiologist at the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, explained the delivery delay by difficulties in vaccine production in Europe. According to her, manufacturers changed all three strain components of the vaccines this season, whereas in previous years they usually changed one. Reagents and materials needed for production were also delayed.

Vaccine deliveries to Latvia are expected to begin at the end of the week, while standard preparations may reach family doctors’ practices as early as next week. Family doctors are concerned that patients from risk groups who cannot currently be offered vaccination during their visit may not return later specifically for vaccination.

As of November 3, nearly 40,000 people in Latvia had been vaccinated against seasonal flu with state funding, while about 2,700 more received COVID-19 vaccinations. Over the week, both figures approximately doubled. Epidemiologists note that flu activity usually peaks in December, so vaccination in November still helps protect against severe illness and complications.

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