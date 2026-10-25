Signs of physical dependence on CBN found in mice — ScienceDaily

Scientists at the University of Connecticut found that repeated administration of cannabinol (CBN) caused tolerance and symptoms resembling physical dependence in mice. The results were published in the November issue of the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence, ScienceDaily reports. CBN is a naturally occurring cannabis compound and is included in some products marketed as sleep-improving aids.

Tolerance and withdrawal-like symptoms

In the experiments, mice received CBN twice daily for three days. As administration continued, the animals responded less strongly to the substance, indicating the development of tolerance. After administration was stopped, they displayed head twitches and paw movements, which the study authors classified as withdrawal-like symptoms.

In another experiment, mice trained to recognize the psychoactive effects of Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) responded similarly to CBN. This suggests that the two compounds may have partially shared subjective effects, at least in mice, and affect some of the same receptor systems.

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Findings cannot be extrapolated to humans

The researchers also recorded an anti-inflammatory effect of CBN, including at doses that did not cause psychoactive effects. At the same time, during a simulated bacterial challenge, the compound weakened the body's ability to defend itself against infection.

The authors emphasize that the experiments were conducted in mice, so they do not prove the development of dependence or withdrawal in humans. It is currently unknown how CBN affects sleep quality in people, as well as whether regular use, higher doses, or long-term use of supplements containing this substance can cause dependence. Further research is needed to answer these questions.

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