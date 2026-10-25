Five children die of measles in Pakistan — The Express Tribune

Five children aged between two and seven have died as a result of a severe measles outbreak in the remote mountain areas of Gora Banda and Khora Banda in Pakistan’s Lower Dir district. Dozens of other children have been infected, The Express Tribune reports.

Children taken to hospitals

According to local sources, many other children in these isolated settlements have the classic symptoms of this highly contagious disease: high fever, widespread rash, and significant breathing difficulties. The sick children were taken to various hospitals in the district, where they are under the supervision of medical staff.

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District authorities’ response

Following reports of the deaths and the growing number of cases, Lower Dir Deputy Commissioner Basharat Ahmad and the District Health Officer (DHO) urgently travelled to the affected areas. Ahmad met with the families of the deceased children, expressed his condolences, and assured them that the administration would provide all possible assistance and support.

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