South Africa’s blood stocks fall below five-day minimum — TimesLIVE

South Africa’s National Blood Service, SANBS, has called on residents who are able to donate blood to do so. The national stock stands at 3.9 days of supply, while the service’s minimum target is a five-day reserve.

Daily need

SANBS needs approximately 3,500 units of blood every day to meet patients’ needs. The current volume of donations does not cover this need, TimesLIVE reports. In some regions, the situation is more strained: less than three days’ worth of stock remains there.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Who is being urged to join

Blood is needed for patients undergoing surgery, women with complications during childbirth, people receiving cancer treatment, and those requiring emergency care. Type O blood is especially important, as in emergencies there may not be time to determine a patient’s blood type before a transfusion.

Senior donor relations manager Monique Schreiner appealed to regular donors, people who have stopped donating blood, and those who may be eligible to donate but have not yet done so. She urged them not to postpone donating until the end of the year, as regular donations are needed to maintain supplies.

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