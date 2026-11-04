England will conduct a clinical trial of blood tests intended to help general practitioners detect some common types of cancer earlier and determine their possible site of origin in the body. At least 200 National Health Service England medical practices will take part in the study, with more than 20,000 patients participating.

Who will be included in the study

Patients aged 45 and over who visit a doctor with complaints of abdominal symptoms, including persistent bloating or discomfort, will be able to take part. The trial will cover prostate, ovarian, bowel, pancreatic, stomach and liver cancer — diseases that are often diagnosed too late.

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How the tests will work

The tests were developed by the University of Birmingham. They will analyse blood samples for signs of several types of cancer and will use, among other things, artificial intelligence and measurements of proteins in the blood.

As TimesLIVE reports, this is the world’s first study intended to determine whether simple blood tests can help general practitioners identify more quickly patients who may need urgent treatment. After the results are assessed, a decision will be made on whether to introduce such tests nationally in England.

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