Two people isolated in Israel over suspected Ebola — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, two people were hospitalized and placed in isolation after developing a fever upon returning from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country’s Ministry of Health stressed that there are no confirmed Ebola cases in Israel and that the patients are only suspected of possible infection, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Patients undergo laboratory testing

One patient is at the Sheba Medical Center, while the other is at the Ichilov Medical Center. Both hospitals have been designated as specialized facilities for treating people suspected of having Ebola. They are currently undergoing a series of laboratory tests.

The ministry is also to conduct an epidemiological investigation to identify people who may have been in contact with the patients. The agency said that those who do not receive a direct notification from the ministry do not need to take any action at this time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recommendations for travelers

Israel’s Ministry of Health said it has been monitoring the situation since the start of the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and is preparing the healthcare system for possible scenarios. Medical professionals and relevant hospitals were sent professional instructions on managing suspected cases, while early detection and laboratory testing mechanisms were introduced for travelers from affected areas.

The agency recommended against traveling to affected provinces of the DRC and avoiding non-essential travel to neighboring countries. People who have returned from the DRC and develop a temperature above 38°C or unusual symptoms within 21 days are advised to stay home, avoid contact with others, and first call the ministry’s hotline.

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