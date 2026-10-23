Dubai Fashion Week in the UAE opened the spring-summer 2027 season with shows of collections by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Al Jasmi, Sara Pedram, Indian designer Pallavi Puri and Kresha Bajaj, The National reports. Before the models took to the runway, the Dubai Design District showroom presented emerging designers from different countries and introduced several of them to the UAE market.

Among the showroom participants was Bahraini brand Touchless, with 3D-printed bags. Egyptian jeweller-turned-eyewear designer Amr Saad presented bespoke gold and silver frames with jewellery embellishments on the temples and bridge. Tunisian footwear brand Balga showcased leather mules with sculptural heels and hand-forged elements, while Kuwaiti brand Kochylia presented reimagined trench coats and tuxedo jackets with porcelain buttons made from Kuwaiti clay.

Crystals and Persian mythology

Yousef Al Jasmi, who previously created looks for Lady Gaga, opened the show programme. His collection included crystal-embellished dresses, long strands of crystals running from the shoulders to the floor, sculptural bodices and sheer fitted skirts. The palette ranged from near-nude shades to black.

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Self-taught designer Sara Pedram presented the Simurgh collection, inspired by the 12th-century poem “The Conference of the Birds” by Persian poet Attar of Nishapur. In it, the designer explored themes of transformation, spirituality and Persian cultural heritage. The runway featured sheer outfits with wing-like shoulder details, a Prussian blue velvet dress with a Swarovski crystal tree of life on its train, and a voluminous dress made from coarse burlap, hand-painted with motifs inspired by the poetry of Hafez.

Cultural exchange in the collections

Pallavi Puri showed the Beyond Borders collection, dedicated to cultural exchange. The designer reinterpreted traditional Indian beadwork for a contemporary wardrobe and used equestrian motifs linked to her own passion for horses and Dubai’s equestrian culture. The show was opened by Indian model Lisa Haydon and closed by Lebanese actress Cyrine Abdelnour in an embellished bridal look.

The final collection was by Kresha Bajaj, featuring the designer’s signature bead embellishments. In daytime looks, they decorated knitted tops, framed tank-top necklines and formed patterns resembling zebra skin. In evening designs, the embellishments created intricate mesh constructions on the torso, hips and along the legs.

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