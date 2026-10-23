India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, speaking on October 23 in Berlin, Germany, called the European Union's introduction of a carbon tax on steel products a path to disaster. He spoke during the Berlin Global Dialogue, The Hindu reports.

Criticism of regulations

According to Goyal, the EU is harming itself when it introduces more regulations and restrictions. The minister did not name specific rules or restrictions to which his criticism referred.

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Statement on borders

The minister also criticized the closure of the EU's borders. In his view, openness helped European countries become developed. He linked this assessment to the current tightening of regulations, restrictions, and border closures in the European Union. The publication provides no details on the parameters of the carbon tax criticized by the Indian official or on the reaction of EU institutions to his remarks.

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