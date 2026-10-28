In India, Jio Platforms shares rose 21.4% on their first day of trading on Wednesday after the country’s record initial public offering. The company is backed by Meta and Google, CNBC reports.

Record IPO

According to CNBC, Jio Platforms raised 302 billion rupees in its IPO, or $3.2 billion based on the conversion provided in the report. This result made the offering the largest in the history of India’s IPO market.

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Demand for shares

The company offered investors 270 million shares at a price of 1,119 rupees per share. Demand for the securities during the offering exceeded the amount offered by 22 times.

Jio Platforms securities began trading on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. In the CNBC article, Jio is described as an Indian provider of telecommunications and digital services. The photo accompanying the article shows the Jio logo and a security guard in New Delhi.

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