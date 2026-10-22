As of October 22, 2026, Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have adjusted their fuel prices. The average price of A-95 gasoline is about 90.60 UAH per liter, and diesel fuel is 104.28 UAH per liter, while at some stations, diesel costs up to 109 UAH.

Ukraine’s largest gas station chains have updated their fuel prices. Compared to the previous day, diesel fuel and DP+ prices at the UPG chain rose by 1 UAH/liter, and autogas prices rose by 1 UAH/liter. At Okko, the price of autogas rose by 1 UAH per liter, while prices for gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged.

At WOG, diesel and DP+ rose by 40 kopecks per liter, while autogas rose by 1.50 UAH per liter. At Socar, the price of autogas increased by 10 kopecks per liter, while prices for other types of fuel remained unchanged.

At Ukrnafta, diesel fuel and DP+ rose by 1 UAH/liter, while gasoline and autogas remained at their previous levels. At the KLO chain, the price of autogas rose by 50 kopecks per liter, while the prices of gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged.

At BRSM-Nafta, autogas prices rose by 71 kopecks per liter—to 50.16 hryvnia per liter. At the same time, prices for A-95 gasoline and diesel fuel remained unchanged—87.67 UAH/liter and 99.99 UAH/liter, respectively.

Currently, the Socar network offers the most expensive A-95 gasoline at 94.90 UAH per liter. The highest price for regular diesel fuel is also recorded at Socar—106 UAH per liter—and for premium diesel—109 UAH per liter. The most expensive autogas is sold at WOG—55 UAH/liter—while the lowest price for this type of fuel remains at BRSM-Nafta—50.16 UAH/liter.

As a reminder, prices for berries are rising in Ukraine due to a European shortage.

Changes in the dollar exchange rate may affect the cost of a number of products in Ukrainian stores. Goods that Ukraine imports or produces from foreign raw materials are most at risk of becoming more expensive.

Ukraine has seen a rise in wholesale prices for domestically grown tomatoes. At the capital’s wholesale market, red, pink, and ground tomatoes have become more expensive.

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