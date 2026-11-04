Kraft Heinz has announced the sale of its North American coffee division to private investment firm One Rock Capital Partners. The business is valued at $650 million under the deal. The assets being sold include the Maxwell House and Gevalia brands.

Terms of the deal

The deal is expected to close in mid-2027. Kraft Heinz will retain a 30% non-controlling stake in the business. The company expects to receive $500 million in after-tax cash proceeds from the transaction and use the funds to reduce debt.

As CNBC reports, the sale is part of Kraft Heinz's strategy to concentrate resources on key brands and areas where the company seeks to accelerate growth.

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Company transformation

Kraft Heinz CEO Steve Cahillane called the deal an important step toward unlocking the value of the company's assets and accelerating its transformation. He took over Kraft Heinz in January and abandoned a plan to split the company into two parts, which could have undone the $46 billion merger completed ten years ago.

According to the company, its transformation program involves $700 million in investments and a stronger focus on core brands. Kraft Heinz also released quarterly results that exceeded expectations and improved its 2026 outlook: it now expects organic net sales to decline by 0.5–1.25%, rather than potentially falling by as much as 2%, as forecast after its second-quarter report.

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