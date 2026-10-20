GM beats expectations and narrows 2026 forecast — CNBC

In the United States, automaker General Motors beat Wall Street expectations for the third quarter, narrowed its full-year 2026 profit forecast and raised its outlook for adjusted automotive free cash flow.

This was reported by CNBC. Before the earnings release, the average forecast of analysts surveyed by LSEG called for GM to report adjusted earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $48.70 billion.

Market expectations

The expected revenue was almost in line with the third quarter of 2025, when General Motors generated $48.59 billion. Net income attributable to shareholders then amounted to $1.3 billion, while adjusted earnings per share were $2.80.

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Investors were also watching for possible signals regarding the company’s plans for 2027 amid concerns about slowing sales and rising raw material costs. Wall Street analysts differed in their assessments of the likelihood that GM would revise its forecast, which the company had repeatedly raised throughout the year.

Previous forecast

After its second-quarter report, GM forecast adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $14 billion and $16 billion. The company also expected adjusted earnings per share of between $12 and $14, and adjusted automotive free cash flow of between $9.5 billion and $11.5 billion.

Other issues being watched by investors included the launch of updated full-size pickup trucks, improvements in warranty service and the development of GM’s software and service operations.

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