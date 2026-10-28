In India, investment platform Groww has launched an option for retail investors to trade US stocks. The company also provides access to exchange-traded funds and the purchase of fractional shares. According to Groww, the platform reaches more than 29% of the country’s 46 million active investors who use stockbroker services.

As CNBC reports, Nvidia, SpaceX, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Micron and Meta are among the most popular companies among Groww’s early users. Overall, the platform has opened access to more than 10,000 US stocks, ETFs and fractional shares. Previously, investments in the US market and ETFs were mainly available to wealthier Indians through international banks and wealth management firms.

Brokers expand their offerings

Zerodha, India’s second-largest trading platform, whose share among active clients is 15% according to the National Stock Exchange of India, is beta-testing access to US stocks. The company told CNBC that it plans to launch the service within several weeks.

Brokerage firm Angel One has 6.7 million active retail clients. According to CNBC, it is also reportedly planning to add US stock trading to its platform.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Demand for technology companies

Zerodha Vice President of Corporate Development Somnath Mukherjee explained interest in US assets by the weaker performance of India’s stock market, the absence of major local companies in artificial intelligence, and the weakening of the rupee against the dollar. According to him, investors also seek to keep part of their portfolios in another currency.

India’s Nifty 50 index has lost nearly 13% since the start of the year, while the S&P 500 has risen by more than 12%. In August, Indian residents transferred more than $321 million abroad for investments in equities and debt instruments, 111% more than a year earlier, according to the country’s central bank. In the financial year ending in March 2026, such transfers totaled $2.6 billion.

Tanvi Kanchan, a representative of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, noted that investments now account for about 11.7% of all overseas remittances by Indians, compared with 5.8% a year earlier.

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