124 LiuGong excavators shipped from China to Jakarta — ECNS

The Jupiter vessel departed from Beibu Gulf Port in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region for Jakarta with a batch of 124 LiuGong excavators and related spare parts. As ECNS reports, the vessel was bound for the Indonesian capital via a direct route.

The shipment set a record for Beibu Gulf Port in terms of the number of units of construction equipment exported on a single vessel. The cargo included LiuGong excavators and related spare parts.

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Oversized cargo shipment

The entire batch consisted of oversized non-standard equipment. According to the outlet, such cargo is more difficult to load, lift and handle safely than conventional general cargo.

Loading and securing plan

Qinzhou Terminal worked with freight forwarders, the shipping company and logistics operators to prepare a customized plan for loading and securing the equipment. The plan took into account the vessel’s cargo capacity, weight restrictions and stability requirements. ECNS noted that this organization of transportation helps Chinese equipment manufacturers expand their presence in overseas markets.

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