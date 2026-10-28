From December 1, Singapore will expand the SkillsFuture Level-Up programme for mid-career workers to include around 140 training courses. They will cover technology, the maritime and offshore industries, financial services, as well as professional qualifications in other sectors.

Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau announced the changes. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the new courses are intended to strengthen the link between training and real employment opportunities. Following the expansion, the programme will cover more than 7,000 courses.

Industry-specific courses

About 60 new industry-specific training options were selected together with industry representatives. In the technology sector, support will extend to courses under the Tech Immersion and Placement Programme of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority.

This programme combines intensive information and communications technology training with placement in technology roles. It prepares specialists, among others, for work as web developers, agile software developers, mobile application developers, user experience designers and data analysts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For the maritime and offshore sector, funding will be provided for selected certified courses of the Maritime and Port Authority. In financial services, support will apply to selected courses under the Institute of Banking and Finance’s Standards Training Scheme.

Support for workers aged 40 and over

The SkillsFuture Level-Up programme was introduced in 2024. It provides a credit of S$4,000 to pay for courses and a training allowance for eligible Singapore citizens aged 40 and over.

As of June 30, about 80,000 mid-career workers had used the credit, while more than 11,000 people had received the training allowance. The Agency for Skills and Workforce Development said that participants in some of the additional courses will be able to apply for this allowance later.

Read us on