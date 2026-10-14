The U.S. dollar rose to its highest level since May 2025 – Bloomberg

The U.S. dollar reached its highest level since May 2025 following the release of data showing higher-than-expected inflation in the U.S., as well as rising demand for safe-haven assets.

According to the latest data, consumer prices rose 0.6% month-over-month and 3.7% year-over-year in September, exceeding analysts’ forecasts. In response, the spot dollar index rose by 0.5%, as financial traders priced in expectations of a further increase in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Against the backdrop of the U.S. currency’s strength, all currencies of the “G10” countries fell: the euro dropped 0.7% due to fiscal uncertainty in Europe, the Swedish krona fell 1%, and the Japanese yen lost 0.4%. An additional factor contributing to the dollar’s strength was the rise in global oil prices caused by military developments in Iran.

Source: data from the Bloomberg analytical agency.

The National Bank of Ukraine published the official hryvnia exchange rates against foreign currencies as of October 14. The U.S. dollar rose by 13 kopecks, and the euro rose by 19 kopecks.

The NBU announced the introduction of a new 2,000-hryvnia banknote.

Read us on