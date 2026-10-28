Oracle has forecast revenue of $225 billion in fiscal 2030. This forecast implies average annual revenue growth of 35%, and after it was announced, the company's shares rose by approximately 10%.

Forecast through 2030

As CNBC reports, analysts surveyed by LSEG expected Oracle's growth rate to be 8% in fiscal 2027. They then anticipated a significant acceleration in growth over the following two years.

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Limits on fundraising

Oracle also said it would limit the amount of additional financing in fiscal years 2027–2030 to $20 billion. The company expects these funds to be raised equally through equity and debt financing.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Oracle said that supplier financing, customer equipment and customer prepayments should reduce initial cash needs during the transition to positive free cash flow.

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