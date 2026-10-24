The second PluggedIN conference was held in Lagos, Nigeria, where digital creators, brand representatives and advertising agencies discussed partnerships that can turn online content into funded projects and long-term commercial initiatives. The event at the Landmark Event Centre on Victoria Island was organized by Woof Studios Africa and Insight Redefini, Premium Times reports.

The event’s theme, “Beyond the Placement: Rethinking How Brands Work with Creators,” focused on collaboration that goes beyond one-off promotional posts. Participants discussed the creation of original content, digital series and intellectual property capable of delivering long-term commercial value. The program included panel discussions, creator presentations, small-group meetings and one-on-one negotiations.

Creators urged to see themselves as intellectual property owners

Insight Redefini CEO Babatunde Olaifa said brands should view content creators not only as influencers who promote products, but also as intellectual property owners capable of developing original ideas. According to him, the company seeks to bring its clients into dialogue with creators based on clearly defined objectives, budgets and opportunities for long-term cooperation.

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Woof Studios Africa founder and creative director Adetutu Laditan noted that creators need funding, production and distribution channels to turn viral videos into series, films or franchises. She also said that revenue from YouTube’s advertising program is insufficient to build a sustainable industry, so closer ties are needed between creators, investors and brands.

Brands named criteria for cooperation

A discussion involving representatives of TGI Group, Mondelez International, Nestlé Nigeria, Amstel Malta, Hi-Malt and Guinness Nigeria focused on the criteria for selecting creators for partnerships. Participants named brand fit, audience trust and the creator’s real influence as important factors. They stressed that follower and view counts do not always mean meaningful audience engagement or influence on consumer decisions.

Aproko Doctor, Taaooma, Layi Wasabi, Osas Ighodaro, Bolaji Ogunmola, Ify’s Kitchen, Folagade Banks, Kiekie, Jay On-Air, Craze Clown and Winifred Nwania also spoke at the conference. Laditan said Woof Studios Africa is considering expanding the initiative to Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, but first wants to build a successful model in Nigeria. According to the publication, YouTube previously reported that watch time in Nigeria rose by more than 50% in 2025 and that it reached more than 30 million adult users monthly.

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