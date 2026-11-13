Raiffeisen Bank has opened four new underground branches in Kyiv and Odesa

The bank has set up three secure service areas in Kyiv and one in Odesa, where customers can receive services during air raid alerts. The total number of such spaces in the financial institution’s network has increased to 10.

In the underground branches, customers can open an account or a deposit, apply for a loan, receive advice, and conduct cash transactions during air raid alerts, when regular branches suspend operations.

In Kyiv, the new underground service areas have been set up within existing branches and feature separate entrances to secure premises. They are located at 4a General Almazov St., 19 Orest Vaskul St., and 7–7B Pirogov St., while the first such location in Odesa is at 70 Akademika Filatova St., Building 1.

The bank also operates underground branches in Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and the village of Slobozhanske in the Dniprovskyi District. By the end of 2026, the bank plans to open several such locations in Khmelnytskyi and Lutsk, as well as another one in Kyiv.

According to the National Bank, between January and September 2026, Raiffeisen Bank reduced its network by 10 branches—to 282—and ranked third in Ukraine in terms of network size.

Source: the bank’s press service

Earlier, Raiffeisen Bank decided to stop processing international currency transfers for Russians.

Raiffeisen will also no longer open accounts for Russians.

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