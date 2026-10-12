Shmyhal Announced Another Reform of Ukroboronprom

The joint-stock company “Ukrainian Defense Industry” (UOP, formerly the State Concern “Ukroboronprom”) is set to be reorganized into a holding company.

This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal following a meeting with the UOP supervisory board and Acting CEO Ivan Havryliuk, emphasizing the goal of consolidating other state-owned defense assets into a single management system and improving production efficiency.

Currently, the company ranks among the top 50 largest defense enterprises in the world and aims to ensure an uninterrupted supply of weapons to the front lines while simultaneously developing cutting-edge technologies. In addition to restructuring, the company faces management challenges related to finalizing the competition for the position of a new CEO, forming a full-fledged board of directors, and updating its internal structure.

Source: Statement by Denys Shmyhal on Telegram.

In early September 2026, Ukroboronprom paid 3 million hryvnias to hire recruiters to select a candidate for the position of CEO.

In 2020, the CEO of Ukroboronprom announced the dismissal of the management team and the liquidation of the state-owned conglomerate in 2021.

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