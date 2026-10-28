The United States has banned imports of products from three Chinese companies in the genomics sector. US authorities said the companies allegedly cooperated with the authorities in Xinjiang, facilitating the forced labor of Uyghurs and members of other ethnic minorities. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Companies added to the US list

BGI Genomics Co Ltd, MGI Tech Co Ltd and Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd were added to the entity list under the US Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. According to US authorities, Shenzhen BGI Technology Co Ltd is also known as BGI Group.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The US Department of Homeland Security said that this list includes entities that use or facilitate the use of forced labor by Uyghurs and other minorities. It also covers companies that procure materials from the Xinjiang region.

Beijing's position

Beijing regularly rejects allegations of forced labor and other violations against Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The US decision was announced in Washington on October 28.

Read us on