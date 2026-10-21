Trump says US-India trade deal is close — The Hindu

US President Donald Trump said in Washington that the United States and India are close to concluding a trade deal. According to him, the future agreement will differ from previous deals.

Trump’s statement

As The Hindu reports, Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on October 20 that the sides were “fairly close” to reaching an agreement. Answering a question, he said that India wants to make a deal with the United States and that the sides will conclude it.

The president also stressed that it would be “a completely different type of deal” than those concluded previously.

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Negotiations on the first phase

Trump’s statement came during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to India. There, he discussed strengthening bilateral relations in trade, energy, technology, defense, and people-to-people contacts.

Earlier this month, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Milwaukee and Washington, where the sides discussed the details of the agreement. In February, India and the United States announced the finalization of the framework for the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement, but changes in US tariff policy led to further negotiations.

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