By the end of 2026, Ukraine’s trade deficit will exceed $70 billion.

Among the reasons are significant imports of weapons and energy equipment, as well as an increase in purchases of other goods from abroad.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Minister of Economy and Environment, Oleksandr Kravchenko, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

According to him, the volume of non-essential imports has risen from $13 billion to $21 billion. To reduce dependence on foreign goods, the government emphasizes the need to support Ukrainian manufacturers and develop the “Made in Ukraine” program.

At the same time, estimates of the deficit vary. The ICU Investment Group forecasts a deficit of $87.4 billion in 2026 and $74.3 billion in 2027. According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, the deficit will amount to $69.19 billion this year and rise to $79.66 billion next year.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine

During his speech at the Kyiv International Economic Forum, Moldovan Prime Minister Vasile Tofan called on Ukrainian entrepreneurs to make more active use of the Moldovan railway network as a logistics bridge for exporting goods to Romania and the Balkan region.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law imposing an export duty on natural stone, specifically Ukrainian labradorite, granite, and gabbro. The National Association of the Extractive Industry of Ukraine initiated the introduction of the duty.

The Association of Gas Producers explained the potential benefits of exporting surplus natural gas. According to the association’s estimates, partial exports to EU countries under state control could increase foreign exchange earnings, budget revenues, and investments in new wells.

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