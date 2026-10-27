Revenue at brokerage platform Robinhood in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, rose 12% year-on-year to $1.42 billion. The result met the expectations of analysts surveyed by LSEG, CNBC reports.

Transaction revenue

Transaction revenue increased by 19% to $867 million. Growth was driven by event contracts and options trading. Revenue from event contracts surged by more than 500%, while options revenue rose 31% to $399 million. Revenue from stock trading grew 41% to $121 million.

At the same time, Robinhood's revenue from cryptocurrency transactions fell 55% to $120 million. The company's Chief Financial Officer Shiv Verma told CNBC that cryptocurrency movement contracts performed well throughout the quarter despite declining cryptoasset prices and spot trading.

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Market reaction and deposits

Earnings per share amounted to 51 cents. After the results were released, Robinhood shares fell 3% in after-hours trading, as total transaction revenue came in below StreetAccount estimates.

Net deposits on the platform reached $15.7 billion during the quarter. This corresponds to an annualized growth rate of 17%, calculated based on the platform's total assets at the end of the second quarter of 2026. Over the past 12 months, net deposits totaled $71 billion, equivalent to 21% growth compared with assets at the end of the third quarter of 2025.

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