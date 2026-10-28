In the United States, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is examining whether the prediction markets platform Polymarket violated a 2022 settlement that was meant to bar users from the United States from accessing its offshore platform. CNBC reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Subject of the investigation

According to the publication's source, the new review concerns a possible previous breach of the arrangements with the regulator, rather than the platform's current operations. The CFTC is examining Polymarket's mechanisms designed to determine customers' locations, as well as the company's advertising in the United States.

Separately, the regulator is reviewing Polymarket's US platform, which was launched in late December. The focus is on customer registration procedures and measures to protect them. CNBC's source did not specify when exactly the CFTC began this investigation.

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2022 settlement

In 2022, Polymarket ended access to the platform for users from the United States and agreed to pay the CFTC a civil penalty of $1.4 million as part of a settlement.

In 2024, the CFTC had already opened a review into the company's compliance with that settlement, while the US Department of Justice conducted a related investigation. Both federal agencies closed those cases in July 2025.

The current review is also part of a broader investigation that the CFTC opened into Polymarket earlier this year following a report by The Wall Street Journal. The publication reported that Polymarket paid content creators for videos featuring simulated trades and fabricated winnings on test versions of the website. Polymarket declined to comment on the new review, while the CFTC did not respond to a request for comment.

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