The US goods trade deficit rose by 2.1% in September compared with the previous month, reaching $134.9 billion. This is the highest figure since March 2025, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the US Department of Commerce.

Higher-than-expected figure

In August, the deficit stood at $132.1 billion. The September result also exceeded market expectations, which projected a gap of $130.4 billion.

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US goods exports increased by $5.3 billion over the month, reaching $209.2 billion. At the same time, imports grew faster, rising by $8.1 billion to $344.1 billion. Import growth outpaced export growth.

Inventory data

Wholesale inventories rose by 0.6% month on month in September, reaching $1.01 trillion. Retail inventories increased by 0.3% to $885.3 billion.

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